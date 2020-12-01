Overcoming concerns regarding open enrollment insurance

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) – Enrollment for Medicare and the Affordable Care Act are open, however, misinformation and fears can turn people away from signing up.

Open enrollment for Medicare ends December 7 and the Affordable Care Act ends December 15.

After suffering from survivor’s guilt and having medical issues with no health insurance, client, Joni Wratten decided to seek help at the Hope Family Health Clinic.

“I heard about the clinic and I went down to talk to them, and they said that I could apply for an Indigent care through them,” said Wratten.

Licenced Insurance Agent Juan Garza says he knows after having COVID, how important health insurance is.

“You just can’t afford to be without it, and a lot of people are scared , maybe that’s a misinformation because they think it’s too expensive. I can’t afford it, you never know until you try,” said Garza.

The clinic’s Interim Executive Director Roxanne Pacheco sees clients come in with uncertainties for not wanting to sign up for open enrollment.

“We have a big percentage of clients who are in the process of getting their residence in check or legalized and they believe that if they seek out any type of assistance, that it will directly impact them from being able to finalize their own process,” said Pacheco.

Pacheco shares how some are afraid of what could happen.

“They were simply afraid to speak, they were afraid of any repercussions that could come their way so instead they just kept themselves quiet,” she said.

Working with more than one organization can help clients overcome those uncertainties.

“We work closely with other organizations that, during the open enrollment period, they have said ‘you know let us go in and see if we can get insurance for any of these clients,’” said Pacheco.

For more information on the Hope Family Health Clinic visit: https://www.hopefamilyhealthcenter.org/support-hope

For more information on health care insurance visit: medicare.gov and healthcare.gov