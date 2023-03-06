BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Glady’s Porter Zoo along with Laguna Atocasa National Wildlife Refuge celebrated Ocelot Conservation Day.

The event held on Sunday at the Gladys Porter Zoo was created to raise awareness about ocelots and the threats the creatures face.

Various activities were set during the event including a 5K and 1-mile fun run. Over 900 runners participated in the event, with the fastest 5K time being 20 minutes and 5 seconds.

(Photo By: Derick Garcia/ValleyCentral)

The run began at the zoo’s parking lot, continued through the most popular areas of the Mitte Cultural District, and led participants back into the zoo to the finish line.

Cheers were heard by participants, their loved ones, and the animals who were there for moral support.