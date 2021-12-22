Over $600k in meth seized at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized over $600k in alleged methamphetamine at the Hidalgo International Bridge.

On Dec. 20, CBP officers encountered a white Dodge Ram. The driver was a 49-year-old man arriving from Mexico. He was a U.S. citizen, according to a news release from CBP.

The vehicle was referred for further inspection, which included use of non-intrusive imaging (NII) equipment and a screening by a K-9 team.

The vehicle was then physically inspected, where officers discovered eight packages of alleged methamphetamine, weighing 44.84 pounds, the release states.

The alleged methamphetamine was valued at approximately $627,700.

“Drug trafficking organizations continue to work to get harmful narcotics on our streets, but CBP officers are always on the clock, working to thwart smuggling activities all while facilitating legitimate travelers during this holiday season,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry in the release.

CBP, Office of Field Operations (OFO) arrested the individual and seized the narcotics and vehicle. The case remains under investigation by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI).