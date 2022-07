HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County reported over 600 new cases of COVID-19.

From July 9 to the 11, Cameron County received 676 laboratory reports of COVID-19.

Of the 676, 404 were based on PCR testing.

The county also reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths.

This raises the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County to 2,261.