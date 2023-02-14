EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In a day meant for love and unity, over 60 couples exchanged their vows on Valentine’s Day in a free mass wedding ceremony.

Hidalgo County Justice of the Peace Charlie Espinoza officiated the marriages early Tuesday morning at the Promenade Park amphitheater in Edinburg.

Photo by: Rolando Avila/ValleyCentral

Over 60 couples say “I Do” in a free mass wedding event. (Source: City of Edinburg Facebook page)

Mariachi music, wedding cakes with roses, and couples lined up in their wedding attire were ready to say “I Do” created the perfect romantic ambiance this Tuesday morning.

For more than 25 years, Judge Espinoza has been marrying couples for free on Valentine’s Day, a post from the city stated.