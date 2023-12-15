RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over 3,000 Vaqueros will graduate from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley this weekend.

This weekend will set the mark of 50,000 students who have graduated from UTRGV since the institution opened its doors in 2015.

UTRGV will host four commencement ceremonies starting Friday through Saturday.

The first ceremony was held for all colleges, Friday morning at the UTRGV Brownsville campus.

On Saturday, the following three ceremonies will be held at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg. Each ceremony will be divided by several colleges.

Saturday’s first ceremony will commence at 8:30 a.m. Here is a list of the colleges who will attend the first ceremony:

College of Fine Arts

Robert C. Vackar College of Business and Entrepreneurship

College of Health Professions

The second ceremony will begin at noon for:

College of Engineering and Computer Science

College of Sciences

College of Education and P-16 Integration

The third and final ceremony is set for 3:30 p.m. for:

School of Social Work

School of Nursing

College of Liberal Arts

Ceremonies can also be viewed online.