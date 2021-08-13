Over 2M in narcotics discovered at Pharr International Bridge

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The United States Customs and Border Patrol, Office of Field operation agents found over two million in cocaine.

On August 12, CBP agents came across a tractor-trailer attempting to cross at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge.

The vehicle was referred for further inspection, which included the use of non-intrusive imaging (NII) equipment after the initial physical inspection.

Officers discovered 96 packages of cocaine weighing 260.36 pounds hidden within the tractor.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics, the tractor/trailer and the cases remain under investigation by agents with the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.

Our frontline CBP officers continue to remain vigilant and utilize inspections experience and technology and all of that came together perfectly as they intercepted this significant cocaine load. Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry

