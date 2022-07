HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A fire has burned several hundred acres in the Laguna Seca area, according to Hidalgo County officials.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife firefighters, along with Texas A&M Forest Service, have contained a fire in the Laguna Seca area. Between 250 and 300 acres were burned, according to the Hidalgo County Fire Marshall.

Officials are still on the scene working on creating fire breaks with discs and dozers. Aircrafts are also helping with the fire.