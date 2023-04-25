BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over 2,000 migrants crossed the Rio Grande into Brownsville Monday night, authorities say.

The migrants consisted of men, women and children, primarily from Venezuela, according to Brownsville Public Information Officer Martin Sandoval.

Sandoval stated the migrants crossed into the United States using the levee by the old golf course behind the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Police and Border Patrol were at the scene since 6:30 p.m. to round up and bus the migrants to a processing center.

The influx of people crossing caused authorities to set up a makeshift check-in center by the Rio Grande to separate and bus the migrants.

Authorities were on the scene late into Monday night remotely processing over 2,000 migrants.

Sandoval reported that the incident was peaceful with no aggression or backlash from the migrants.