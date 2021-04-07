Over 200 Sheriff’s across the country urge Biden to secure border in letter, RGV Sheriff’s not included

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Several American Sheriffs have sent a letter to President Joe Biden this week, urging him to secure the border. Even though almost 275 Sheriffs across the country were included in the letter, Rio Grande Valley Sheriffs have not been included yet.

“President Biden is knowingly and intentionally undermining America’s Sheriffs and our collaborative efforts with our local, state, and federal public safety partners to enforce the rule of law,” Bristol County, Mass., Sheriff Thomas said.“He and the policies of his administration are placing our citizens, neighborhoods and our nation in public safety and public health danger.”

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra told KVEO he was not been asked to be part of the request to President Biden.

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said he was unaware of the letter.

“You must act now before our nation’s public safety resources are overwhelmed with the criminal side effects of unchecked illegal immigration, including transnational gangs, guns, dangerous drugs, and human trafficking,” America’s Sheriffs wrote in the letter. “America’s Sheriffs urge you, Mr. President, to reverse course and help us protect our communities by securing the southern border. Both the Barack Obama and Donald Trump administrations recognized the threats and dangers presented by illegal immigration. It is critically important that you see it as well.”

In the letter, the Sheriffs say they are concerned about the impacts of the administration when it comes to new border policies.

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise will lead a congressional delegation to the border as Republicans continue to pressure the Biden administration for what they say is a crisis fueled by the administration’s own immigration policies.

Scalise will lead a delegation of 10 members on Thursday, according to his office.

Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz also visited the Rio Grande Valley to tour the border alongside local border officials.

Senator Cornyn echoed that sentiment at a press conference and stated this situation has put a strain on Border Patrol officials as well as migrants who are being contained in closed areas.

The letter was sent to President Biden electronically and via USPS.

KVEO is working to further developing this story to add all RGV Sheriff statements.