HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The United States and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Hidalgo International Bridge discovered over a million dollars worth of cocaine and meth at the border.

On April 22, CBP officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a Ford pick-up truck attempting to cross the bridge. The vehicle was selected for inspection with the use of non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment, according to a press release.

After physically inspecting the vehicle, officers found five packages hidden within the vehicle. One package contained 2.38 pounds of cocaine. The other three packages contained 8.68 pounds of methamphetamine.

On Sunday, CBP officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge came across a white Mazda SUV attempting to make entry from Mexico. Selected for inspection with the use of NII equipment, the vehicle was additionally searched by K-9s, stated the release.

CBP officers discovered 88 packages of methamphetamine hidden within the vehicle, weighing 67.72 pounds.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicles. Both cases remain under investigation by special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI).

