Over 17,000 doses coming to Hidalgo County, health officials say

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—Over 17,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be arriving to Hidalgo County, according to county officials.

City and health officials held a press conference on Friday during the COVID-19 vaccine clinic distribution at the McAllen Convention Center.

The city hosted the clinic, in conjunction with the McAllen Independent School District and Hidalgo County.

Health officials started the vaccine distribution at 8 a.m. for all pre-registered individuals in Tier 1A and Tier 1 B.

Chief Administrative Officer for Hidalgo County Eddie Olivarez said that COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed by the State to several entities; County, hospitals, pharmacists and doctors.

“I see the light at the end of the end of the tunnel, but we still need to be careful. We had 21 people die yesterday, this is not over with.” said Olivarez.