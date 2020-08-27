Over 1,400 pounds of marijuana seized at the Falfurrias checkpoint

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Border Patrol agents seized over 1,400 pounds worth of marijuana on Tuesday during three separate incidents.

According to a release, agents observed several individuals with bundles get into a vehicle. Later, the diver was seen losing control of the vehicle, then driving through a fence before striking a tree and coming to a stop. Those in the vehicle attempted to flee the scene but were arrested, said the release. Agents found over 70 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle.

At the Falfurrias checkpoint, agents arrested a U.S. citizen attempting to smuggle 170 pounds of marijuana, valued at $139,000, said a release.

Later that night, agents in Rio Grande City observed a vehicle driving away from the Rio Grande. Border Patrol units responded to the area, causing the suspects to abandon the vehicle and flee the scene. Agents discovered 1,200 pounds of marijuana on the abandoned vehicle, valued at over $960,000.

(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

The release mentions Border Patrol processed the subjects and cases accordingly.