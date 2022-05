MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over 1,000 Mercedes residents are without power after an outage on Sunday.

AEP Texas reported that crews are addressing a power outage that has left 1,500 residents in the Mercedes area without power.

The outage occurred as thunderstorms entered the area.

The estimated restoration time is 1:30 p.m. but is possible to change, AEP stated.

This story will be updated if more outages are reported.