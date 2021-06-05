Over $1,000 stolen from local restaurant

by: Victoria Lopez

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — A local restaurant in Harlingen announced they had a break-in Saturday morning.

New York Deli Harlingen announced on their social media account that the restaurant had been broken into and had “over $1000 worth of product stolen.”

The business listed the variety of products stolen. The products ranged from produce, meat, and material items.

Produce and meat stolen:

  • Pepperoni
  • Salami
  • Ham
  • Turkey
  • Roast Beef
  • Brisket
  • Chicken breast
  • Burgers
  • Hot dogs
  • Steak
  • Swiss Cheese

Material items stolen:

  • Ice chest
  • Dolly

The restaurant is asking the public to contact the Harlingen Police Department regarding any information on the incident.

