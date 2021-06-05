Over $1,000 stolen from local restaurant

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — A local restaurant in Harlingen announced they had a break-in Saturday morning.
New York Deli Harlingen announced on their social media account that the restaurant had been broken into and had “over $1000 worth of product stolen.”
The business listed the variety of products stolen. The products ranged from produce, meat, and material items.
Produce and meat stolen:
- Pepperoni
- Salami
- Ham
- Turkey
- Roast Beef
- Brisket
- Chicken breast
- Burgers
- Hot dogs
- Steak
- Swiss Cheese
Material items stolen:
- Ice chest
- Dolly
The restaurant is asking the public to contact the Harlingen Police Department regarding any information on the incident.