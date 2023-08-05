PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Today kicked off the 83 annual Texas International Fishing Tournament in Port Isabel with hundreds of anglers who traveled from across nation to attend.

“It brings families together it brings friends that you might only see once a year.” Mae Kennedy, the TIFTS Hostess said.

Over one thousand anglers in the waters between Laguna Madre and the Gulf of Mexico, with one goal, to catch some fish.

Balous miller has been in the TIFT tournament for 55 years and was bay grand champion in 1996, he said this event brings the community and families together.

“It’s tough, I’ve been second place I’ll bet six times I was second place about two or three years ago. Your second place no one remember second place,” Miller added “Absolutely one thing. It’s a family event. Father, daughter, son, nephews, cousins. It’s a family event. That’s the best thing about TIFT.”

There are plenty of fish in the sea and Isla Gonzalez is a young angler who said its never to early to grab a reel.

“Today I got a drum and red fish, my favorite part is probably when we are weighing in, it’s a lot of fun to see how happy they were,” Isla Gonzalez said.

The tournament finished today with fish coming through the dock, this event is continuing throughout the weekend.

Hailey green is the doc master and says they will start planning for next year as soon as this tournament ends.

“We have our first we’ll have a wrap-up meeting in August and we start planning for the next year in September.” Green said.