HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — When you combine them the Mega Million and Powerball jackpots up for grabs this week equal over $1 billion.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is still up for grabs after no ticket matched in the July 4 drawing.

With an estimated $427 million ($220.6 million cash) the jackpot has been growing since it was last won in New York on April 18.

This is the second consecutive July that Mega Millions has reached this level.

The Power Ball also went without a jackpot winner Wednesday night, growing its prize to $590 million with a cash value of $304.8 million.

The next drawing for the Power Ball is Saturday night and the Mega Millions jackpot drawing is Friday.

Additionally, Texans can also try their luck in the Texas Lottery drawing scheduled for Saturday with an estimated prize of $7 million.