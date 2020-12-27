“Our Quinceañera” documentary shines light on the community of San Benito

SAN BENITO, Texas (KVEO) – An act of kindness in the city of San Benito became a tradition and has now been captured for the entire world to witness.

Gilbert Galvan is the San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy Principal. After realizing that many of the students were not able to afford a Quinceañera, he decided to fulfill their dream.

“I was in a lot of Quinceañeras growing up in San Benito,” says Galvan. “I was always an escort and loved it.”

Galvan says he is proud and is happy to share a glimpse of the positivity that happens in his community through the documentary.

“San Benito is known throughout the world now and I am so proud of the city because they are so supportive,” says Galvan.

After seeing the support of the community Galvan’s son Gilbert Galvan junior was inspired.

“I was like telling him, wow that would be a really good documentary,” he said.

At the time, Galvan junior says he was looking for his first project as a filmmaker and says the documentary has an important message.





“It’s just an amazing event, very unique and you don’t see it anywhere else and you know basically through the tagline you know with “through the power of the community any dream can come true” and this shows everybody that no matter what if you have a dream it can be achieved,” he said.

Today the community continues to express their support towards the film.

For those who have not watched the Our Quinceañera documentary, both Galvan and his son say it is available on sale and rental on Amazon for the public to see.