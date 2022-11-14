EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — “Oskar’s Not So Simple Comeback” by Houston’s Alley Theatre is coming to Hidalgo County.

County Judge Richard F. Cortez has arranged for numerous visits to Hidalgo County schools from Alley Theatre beginning Nov. 14 through 17.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a sudden need to change habits and routines, remote learning being the biggest change, according to a county news release.

“All of our lives were tremendously disrupted by the pandemic, but none more so than our school children,” said Judge Cortez. “This is part of an ongoing effort by Hidalgo County to help our children adjust to our new normal.”

Oskar will help children deal with learning loss and the effects of being away from the classroom for so long.

Oskar, along with all the students watching the show, will walk away having learned valuable social and emotional lessons about how to cope in this age of anxiety.

Oskar will attend several schools in Hidalgo County from Nov. 14 through Nov. 17.