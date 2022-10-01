EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — NBC 23’s Adam Cardona attended the Beto O’Rourke watch party where many attendees were looking to have the issue of gun laws addressed in the debate.

Before the debate, some of the families who lost children in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde made a trip to the Rio Grande Valley in support of O’Rourke.

They attended an event where they spoke about their lost loved ones and demanded change. The families say those changes include raising the age from 18 to 21 to purchase assault rifles, red flag laws, and background checks.

One parent who lost his eleven-year-old daughter in the shooting joined the watch party. He said he voted for Abbott and even spoke with him after the shooting – but says Abbott is not doing enough.

“As far as O’Rourke, praise O’Rourke, you know he’s standing behind these families and not just our families but everybody’s kids, for their future, and O’Rourke’s hitting them key points you know, he hasn’t fumbled,” Donny Ray Valdez.

Valdez said regardless of the outcome of this race – he along with the families involved will not stop fighting for change. And another issue attendees were looking to hear the candidates speak on was women’s rights.

Sylvia Tanguma said Governor Abbott’s response to the overturning of Roe v Wade was unacceptable. She said O’Rourke’s response and commitment to women is a key element in this race.

“He understands and he values us as women, which is something that Governor Abbott is not doing,” Tanguma said. “He values not just us as women, but as human beings.”

Tanguma says she is also standing by O’Rourke on issues with school funding as well as gun laws.