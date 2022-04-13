MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Tuesday Texas gubernatorial candidate Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke, took his campaign to the South Texas College in McAllen.

O’Rourke took the stage to emphasize his priorities to invest in the Rio Grande Valley, something he said Governor Greg Abbott has neglected.

“Instead of $3 billion on the activation of the guard, or building this wall, or surging DPS troopers to the border, what if invested in connecting the Rio Grande Valley to the interstate highway system that connects to the rest of the country?” said O’Rourke.

O’Rourke pointed to the ports of entry in Pharr along with others across creating more than 6 million jobs in Texas. However, O’Rourke said Abbott’s new immigration could hurt trade, jobs, and cause inflation.

“With Greg Abbott stopping literally every single truck for an unnecessary safety inspection under the guise of public safety and security those DPS troopers cannot look into the cargo holds for illegal drugs or human beings,” said O’Rourke.

O’Rourke made the following promises if he were elected as governor of Texas:

Higher pay for teachers

College debt cancelation for front line workers

Expand Medicare insurance

Create more jobs in solar and wind energy industries

Lower Property Taxes

Improve infrastructure in south Texas communities

Another point O’Rourke touched on was Texas’ abortion laws and said he would loosen restrictions if he were elected. He spoke on Lizelle Herrera’s case, the Starr County woman charged with murder for a self-induced abortion, as an example.

“Not only did we have someone in Starr County indicted for murder for a miscarriage in this state right now, this is not fiction this is not the hand maid’s tale this is reality in Greg Abbott’s Texas,” said O’Rourke.

O’Rourke also criticized Abbott for his views on transgender children.

“(Abbott) wants us to a fight about every issue under the sun right now,” said O’Rourke. “Like this craziness about pursuing transgender kids and turning in their parents for child abuse and taking those children from the loving adults that raised them.”