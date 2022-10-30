SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The walk to end Alzheimer’s hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association was held on Oct. 29 at South Padre Island.

Over 250 people gathered in support of Alzheimer’s for the walk. The organization hosts over 600 events across the county in support of Alzheimer’s Disease.

The funds raised goes towards Alzheimer’s advocacy, education and research year round.

“Our ultimate mission is to find the first survivor of Alzheimer’s,” Alzheimer’s Association RGV Development Manager, PV Villaseñor – Sandell told ValleyCentral. ” We’re not there yet so all of the money raised, donated to us goes to all of those efforts,”

The organization’s goal is to raise $40 thousand this year. All of the donations for this year’s walk will be collected through Dec. 31.

For more information on Alzheimer’s or to donate visit act.alz.org/LowerValley.