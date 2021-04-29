Organization donates Google Chromebooks to students in need

DONNA, Texas — On Thursday, thanks to RGV Focus, 350 Dell Google Chromebooks were distributed to students in need at Donna ISD.

The district said they identified those students before Thursday’s distribution at Todd Middle School. While all students have an assigned device from the school, these donated devices will permanently belong to the students and their families.

“We’re very excited because this will provide students and our families with another 350 Chromebooks that we will be using. It’s for them to keep. We provided one-to-one devices for them but this is for them as a gift,” said Dr. Hafedh Azaiez, Donna ISD superintendent

Dr. Rodney Rodriguez, RGV Focus director said, “this is gonna make a huge difference to the digital divide issue that we have here in the Rio Grande Valley.”

The Chromebook distribution is part of a larger effort from RGV Focus and Educate Texas to close the digital divide made apparent during the pandemic.