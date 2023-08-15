HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Organ donation advocates are using the month of August to encourage others to become organ donors.

Every 10 minutes a patient is added to the organ transplant waiting list. While an organ donor can save up to eight lives, a living donor can also make a huge difference.

Noe Gonzalez was on that list until he received a liver from a donor.

“It was a miracle,” Gonzalez said. “I shouldn’t be here right now. I should be six feet under but because of organ donation and the miracle of hope that it brings, I’m here today. Organ donation saved my life.”

Lina Ramirez is a living donor that gave her friend a kidney.

“I didn’t really think that I would ever become a living donor until my friend shared that he was in need of a kidney,” Ramirez said. “So, my sister and I went to go get tested, and I was a match. She was not so I mean, I went, I went ahead with the process.”

Ramirez said donating an organ humbled her and after seeing the difference it made for her friend, she now advocates for people to become organ donors.

“Everybody was in, his fiancée, his parents, his siblings, and friends, and throughout the process, I never had any doubts. It was something that I was for sure going to do,” Ramirez said.

August is known as Minority Organ Donation Month. According to donors1.org, minorities make up 60% of the people on the national transplant waiting list.

Becoming a donor can make a difference for patients like Gonzalez who spent four years on the waiting list.

“I’m going to make the best of my second chance and I’m going to make it count,” Gonzalez said. “I’m going to honor that donor by doing so. I’m going to be the best that I can be, and I want to help this community rise.”

At the end of August, Gonzales will celebrate four years since his transplant.

To register to be an organ donor, register at the DMV when renewing your license or online at Donate Life Texas.