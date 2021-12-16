Organ donor’s mother recalls impact of donation on families

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Christmas is about one week away, one mother is sharing the importance of giving the gift of life this holiday season.

“Her now, she’s my hero, she’s my hero,” said Rosie Valdez, the mother of Regina Valdez who died when she was 32 years old. “She got sick with the flu, and then she got better and the kids got sick, she got sick, she had a seizure at work and she had a heart attack.”

Regina was a school teacher who always wanted to give back. Her mother tells us they had to make a painful decision when doctors declared Regina brain dead.

“We made a decision just to let her go, and we decided to become an organ donor family but she beat us to it because she had already registered herself,” said Valdez.

As an organ donor, Regina was able to give her kidneys and her corneas. Valley Baptist Medical Center and the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance explain the process.

“If that person is a candidate, for donation our staff will be able to check into the donate life Texas registry like Regina was registered, so we will be able to have that information to share with the family and let them know about their loved one’s decision,” said Edwina Garza, Senior Communications Coordinator from the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance.

Through organ donation, they hope more people can help save lives. Valdez shares one message for the families Regina was able to help.

“I would love to meet the recipients that she helped give them another 2, 3, 4 years of life that’s a blessing,” she said.

Anyone wanting more information on how you can become an organ donor can go to the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance website.