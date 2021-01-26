Organ donations reach record numbers during pandemic

HARLINGEN, Texas — The Texas Organ Sharing Alliance (TOSA) announced the a new record for organ donation in the Rio Grande Valley.

Officials with TOSA said last year more families and individuals became organ donors during the pandemic.

While COVID-19 made some aspects of organ donation difficult, there were more donations taking place in 2020 than in 2019.

“I always tell people, put yourself in the position of the thousands of people, tens of thousand in Texas who are waiting for a transplant. If you would want someone to help you, how else would you expect a transplant without an organ donor? That is why it is important to sign up and I think people are starting to understand,” said Edwina Garza, Senior Communications Coordinator, TOSA.

Garza added that it is important for families to educate themselves on organ donation and to discuss it with loved ones.