HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There are many ways to help a patient in need, and signing up as an organ donor can save more lives than you think.

According to Medline.gov, organs from one donor can save or help as many as 50 people.

Any Medical conditions at the time of death will determine what organs and tissues can be donated. A national system matches available organs from the donor with people on the waiting list based on several criteria, including time on the list. Sexual orientation, race, income, or social status are never considered.

“Organ donation continues to increase. We had another record-breaking year. In 2021, we had 260 organ donors, and in 2022, we had 280 donors,” said Texas Organ Sharing Alliance Communications Director Clara Guerrero. “That’s also due to more and more people signing up for the registry. So in Texas, we hit a milestone this past year, and we now have 14.3 million people that are signed up to be organ donors.

You can sign up by going to your local DMV or online through the state’s registry.

Now, the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance is launching a call center. The goal is to make organ donations easier and faster between donors and recipients.

Over 140 hospitals and partners will be connected to skilled medical professionals and referral triage coordinators. They will work together to provide quick and accurate donor information and improve referral times. The hope call center will be able to answer 97% of calls in under 45 seconds. With over 10,000 Texans on the transplant waiting list, this call center could be life-changing.

“If there is a potential donor for eye tissue or blood, they will contact this referral line. The Hope Call Center is dedicated to our 2022 donor heroes. We had over 280 donor heroes in 2022 that saved over 800 lives,” said Guerrero.

The call center launches Tuesday and will receive calls 24/7.