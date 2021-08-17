‘Orale:’Charlie Clark Nissan hosts car giveaway for students

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Charlie Clark Nissan Harlingen and Charlie Clark Nissan in Brownsville are teaming to give a local student a free car.

Two lucky students will be awarded a 2021 Nissan Versa. The giveaway is open to any student attending high school, technical school, college or university, and must be at least 16 years old.

“Students have had to adapt to many changes that this virus has brought upon them in order to further their education. We congratulate them very much for their commitment and want to reward a lucky student with this raffle, “said Charlie Clark, owner of Charlie Clark Automotive Group in a statement.

To enter students must register on the Charlie Clark Nissan Harlingen and Charlie Clark Nissan in Brownsville websites. After registering, students will have to go to the dealership and test drive any new vehicle and complete one last entry form.

The raffles are scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 2nd at 5:30 p.m. at Charlie Clark Nissan Brownsville and on Friday, September 3rd at 5:30 pm at Charlie Clark Harlingen.

The student must be present to win and must show proof of school enrollment. Students under 18-years-old must have a parent or guardian present to win, according to the website.