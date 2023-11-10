HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — We found a special surprise when we took one of our units to the mechanic today.

Our Border Report correspondent Sandra Sanchez was driving back from Pharr when she felt her unit shaking.

We took it to the shop and what started off as a routine oil change turned out to be an adorable discovery!

A momma opossum and her joeys were found under the hood! We don’t know how long the momma opossum and her babies have been there but they are safe.

Of all the Valley news we have reported on this week, this is by far the most 956 thing to happen at our station.

Consider this your sign to check under your hood as the cold weather season progresses.

“With the colder weather approaching, please make sure to tap the hood of your vehicles,” Cameron County deputies previously told ValleyCentral. “Small critters hide under the hood to stay warm.”