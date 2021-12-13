Opinion: Will Spider-Man: No Way Home live up to the hype?

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you are like me, you are excited about the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie. After pandemic-era Marvel movies Shang-Chi and Black Widow, it feels like we are finally seeing our patience rewarded with a major familiar face in Tom Hollands web-slinging hero in just a few days.

The film kicks off moments after the 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home bombshell ending. With Peter Parker’s identity now revealed to the world, our hero, along with MJ (played by Zendaya) and his best friend Ned (played by Jacob Batalon) have to survive in the streets of NYC and deal with school. Parker gets a little help from his fellow avenger, Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch,) and tries to make the world forget his secret. Hijinks ensue and the multiverse is ripped apart allowing for villains from different universes to invade.

It’s exciting to see Green Goblin and Doc Ock return, but in one of the worst-kept (possible) secrets, we expect to see the two former Spidey’s back on our screen on December 16th. However, is that what we really want? We’ve had to sit through the much-maligned Tobey Maguire Spider-Man 3 (can you still picture the bad dancing) and two mediocre Andrew Garfield Amazing Spider-Man films. Even with those three in the rearview mirror, the hype is real for them to return.

Yes, it would be exciting to see them join the MCU, if only for mere moments, but didn’t the collective nerd-dom dislike Andrew and his version Spider-Man? Also, what if they DON’T actually appear? Just because their villains are crossing the multiverse doesn’t mean the heroes are coming too.

Have we built up the idea of them appearing to an almost unachievable level and put Marvel in an impossible spot? We have been given almost everything we have wanted out of the MCU (it’s ok, Eternals, we still like you too,) but we might be disappointed come Thursday.

Don’t believe people really wanted to watch this film? All you need to do is buy tickets for the opening weekend of SM: NWH. Cinemark announced the film has “already broken advance ticket sales records, including being the second-highest ever for Cinemark.” The first was actually Avengers: Endgame which earned $120+ million in the U.S. alone.

A quick look on the Cinemark app at the Brownsville, Harlingen, and Pharr locations shows few seats available, except for those neck-breaking front rows. If you plan on watching XD screens, you may need to wait a few days. The Brownsville Cinemark XD is almost completely sold out on Thursday.

So, I pose the question one more time. Will Spider-Man: No Way Home live up to the hype?

For tickets and showtimes for the movie, click here.