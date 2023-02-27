SULLIVAN CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities have identified the operator of a CAT excavator who died in a Saturday morning pond drowning.

Mission resident, Evilorio Garcia, 42, drowned while working to remove sediment from a pond on the north side of Tierra Firma Material Havana. Garcia was driving a CAT excavator when it fell into the pond and began to sink with him stuck in the cab, a release from Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra stated.

Mission firefighters arrived at the location along with other surrounding agencies who were able to cut open the top of the excavator’s roof and extract Garcia’s body from inside the cab.

At 4:29 p.m. Saturday, Justice of the Peace J.J. Pena Pct. 3 PI 1 arrived at the scene and pronounced Garcia dead. An autopsy was also ordered.

The case is still under investigation.