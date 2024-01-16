EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County offices and the county courthouse will resume normal business hours on Wednesday.

Hours of operation initially changed considering a freeze warning from the National Weather Service.

“We delayed operations on Tuesday to exercise caution,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said.

The Hidalgo County Courthouse and all county offices will open at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Afternoon jury empanelment will go on as scheduled. Morning jury empanelment has been canceled.

“Current weather forecast suggest that precipitation and icy roads are not as big a concern on Wednesday as they were on Tuesday. It will still be cold and I urge everyone to dress warmly,” Cortez stated.