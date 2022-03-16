SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Robert Crutsinger and his wife Peggy of Weatherford, Texas have always wanted to give back to veterans. Now they are making a stop in the Valley to help local veterans find a place to call home.

“We wanted to be able to help people, to rebuild their lives and continue to rebuild their lives,” said Robert Crutsinger , Founder of Operation Texas Strong.

According to the U.S Interagency Council of Homelessness, there have been 1,948 homeless veterans in Texas since January 2020. Crutsinger wants to drive those numbers down with Operation Texas Strong.

The non-profit organization takes in donated RVs and refurbishes them for veterans to live in. So far Crutsinger has helped 82 veterans across Texas find a home. Now they are on South Padre Island this spring break season to find a veteran who may need a roof over their head.

“A lot of them will start crying, they’ll get tears in their eyes, they’d ask what did they to deserve this. Peggy Crutsinger said. ” You fought for our freedom you should not be in this predicament that you are in.”

Crutsinger has already received two donated RVs and has found three veterans on South Padre Island they would like to give them to.

It’s not just the veterans in South Texas and across the state Crutsinger is looking to help. Operation Texas Strong wants to expand even more.

“We would like to go out of state too.” Peggy said. “But it is still going to take a little bit of time for us to get there but we are still trying to find other places that will help us out.”

In the meantime, Crutsinger plans to help as many Texas veterans as possible.

“I can’t relax because I love my veterans and I want to give them what I can,” Crutsinger said. “In the trailer, we make them fully equipped to be able to start rebuilding their life.”

For more information on how to donate or to refer a veteran you can visit the Operation Texas Strong Facebook page, or call 940-452-6052.