MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department will be increasing officer presence to crack down on speeding drivers as a part of “Operation Slowdown.”

In a partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), Mcallen PD will work with other Hidalgo County law enforcement agencies to participate in Operation Slowdown, according to a press release.

Operation Slowdown is a TxDOT program promoting safe driving with education and enforcement efforts.

Starting Tuesday, McAllen PD will have officers on regular and overtime status during this period looking for drivers who are speeding as well as other traffic violations.

As part of Operation Slowdown, the #BeSmartDriveSafe campaign is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX which encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel, like wearing a seatbelt, driving the speed limit, and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs, according to the release.

Operation Slowdown efforts will conducted throughou the month, ending June 21.