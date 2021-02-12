Operation Senior Care: Pharr to administer COVID-19 vaccines in homes

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) – The city of Pharr will be launching it’s ‘Operation Senior Care’ event where they will administer COVID-19 vaccines in the homes of senior citizens who are not physically able to attend vaccination clinics.

The event will be Saturday, February 13, from 8 am to 4 pm.

Only those who have preregistered with the city and have a home visit appointment will receive the vaccine.

“This is a major operation and the first of its kind to be launched in the Rio Grande Valley,” said Commissioner Ramiro Caballero.

Trained City of Pharr EMT staff will be administering 200 vaccines to residents in their homes.