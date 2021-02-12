Closing or Delays

Live Radar

Download Our App

Share Your Photos

Operation Senior Care: Pharr to administer COVID-19 vaccines in homes

Local News

by: KVEO Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Getty Images)

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) – The city of Pharr will be launching it’s ‘Operation Senior Care’ event where they will administer COVID-19 vaccines in the homes of senior citizens who are not physically able to attend vaccination clinics.

The event will be Saturday, February 13, from 8 am to 4 pm.

Only those who have preregistered with the city and have a home visit appointment will receive the vaccine.

“This is a major operation and the first of its kind to be launched in the Rio Grande Valley,” said Commissioner Ramiro Caballero.

Trained City of Pharr EMT staff will be administering 200 vaccines to residents in their homes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday