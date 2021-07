SAN JUAN, Texas (KVEO) — Operation Lone Star will provide free medical services to the general public at the PSJA Early College High School.

The annual free services include vaccines, blood pressure, and diabetes screenings, hearing and vision exams, dental services, and sports physicals, according to a press release.

The event will take place from July 26 to July 30 at the PSJ Early College High School from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is open to all ages, no IDs will be required, and is free.