Operation Lone Star to offer free health clinics

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) —The Texas Department of State Health Services is rolling out what it calls “Operation Lone Star”.

The program involves setting up free health clinics across the Rio Grande Valley “as an extension of a disaster preparedness exercise of the DSHS.”

The clinics will offer basic health services like dental and vision care, medical exams physicals, and vaccinations, including the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s an invitation for anyone who wants to show up. This is a disaster preparedness exercise and that means that it affects everybody…equally,” said Leonel Vela, Operation Lone Star’s public information officer.

Services will begin on July 26 and end on July 30, Monday through Friday…8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays at the following locations:

— Laredo at the F.S. Lara Academy.

— Raymondville at the First United Methodist Church.

— Rio Grande City at the Ac2E Magnet Elementary.

— San Juan at the PSJA College High School.

One of the clinics will be held on Monday, July 26 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Brownsville’s Homer Hanna Early College High.

Another clinic will happen from Tuesday, July 27 to Wednesday, July 28, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Brownsville’s Porter Early College High School.