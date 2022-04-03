PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A non-profit is giving back to the community by making easter baskets for children in need.

True Love United is a non-profit organization, dedicated to helping underprivileged families in the Rio Grande Valley meet their essential needs such as food and clothing.

On Saturday, members worked to provide Easter baskets to children in underprivileged areas, trailer parks, and colonial.

We are going to take them beautiful baskets, prepared with lots of love… We are going to go out to them, just so they can see that there is people out there that are loving and caring.

The non-profit organization prepared 200 Easter baskets, each with toys and snacks!

For more information on True Love United, CLICK HERE.