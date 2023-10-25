HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Operation Christmas RGV is bringing hope and joy to the Rio Grande Valley.

Emanuel Martinez, Founder and President of Operation Christmas RGV said, “The need that I saw going into creating this organization was varied. I saw people needing a little bit more joy and hope. After the pandemic, we saw a lot of people out of a job, we saw a lot of people who didn’t know where their next meal was gonna come from, or where they were gonna get their clothing. So that’s where that idea came from.”

Operation Christmas RGV is determined to make a significant impact by ensuring that 200 families in Mercedes and the surrounding areas can enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal. They believe this act of kindness can foster a sense of togetherness and warmth during the holiday season.

The Thanksgiving meal is set for Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. and Martinez said the need for volunteers is huge.

“We’re looking for volunteers. We’re looking for people to come out and help us serve that day. But we’re also looking for monetary donations as well as food donations. We’re looking for restaurants for community members who can help us cook this food and bring it to the table,” he said.

For more information on this event call 956-292-6867 or 956-855-1438 or visit Operation Christmas RGV.