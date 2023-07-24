SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — PSJA ISD reminds families in the Upper Valley that Operation Border Health Preparedness is underway.

The district says medical services such as dental, medical, and vision will be provided free of cost at PSJA Early College High School located at 805 W. Ridge Rd. in San Juan from July 24 to July 28.

The free services are available to anyone in the Valley.

The event will provide:

Physician Check-ups

Immunizations

Diabetic Screenings

Hearing & Vision Screenings

Sports Physicals

Dental X-rays

Dental Cleanings

Dental Fillings & Extractions

Vision Exams & Prescription Glasses

PSJA Early College High School is the only site in Hidalgo County offering these free services.

Services will be held Monday, July 24 through Thursday, July 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, July 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For additional information and a list of other locations around the Rio Grande Valley visit www.dshs.texas.gov/obhp2023/services.