SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — PSJA ISD reminds families in the Upper Valley that Operation Border Health Preparedness is underway.
The district says medical services such as dental, medical, and vision will be provided free of cost at PSJA Early College High School located at 805 W. Ridge Rd. in San Juan from July 24 to July 28.
The free services are available to anyone in the Valley.
The event will provide:
- Physician Check-ups
- Immunizations
- Diabetic Screenings
- Hearing & Vision Screenings
- Sports Physicals
- Dental X-rays
- Dental Cleanings
- Dental Fillings & Extractions
- Vision Exams & Prescription Glasses
PSJA Early College High School is the only site in Hidalgo County offering these free services.
Services will be held Monday, July 24 through Thursday, July 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, July 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For additional information and a list of other locations around the Rio Grande Valley visit www.dshs.texas.gov/obhp2023/services.