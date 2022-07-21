RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of State Health Services and its partners are again offering free health clinics.

A news release said locations around South Texas to prepare for disasters and public health emergencies have been released.

The event, rebranded as Operation Border Health Preparedness, will operate from July 25 through 30.

Services will include medical exams, immunizations for children and adults, sports physicals for students, health and diabetes screenings, dental and vision exams. The Raymondville site will also include veterinary services.

Services will vary from location to location, click here to see full services or call 2-1-1 to confirm which services are offered at a specific location.

Operation Border Health Preparedness provides state and local government and nonprofit partners an opportunity to practice setting up and operating health clinics that may be needed in the case of a public health emergency.

Participating organizations include the Texas Military Department, Remote Area Medical Volunteer Corps, Cameron County Public Health, Hidalgo County Health & Human Services, City of Laredo Health Department, UTRGV Medical School, Texas A&M University, local nursing schools, and other nonprofit groups.

LOCATIONS

Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Brownsville: James Pace Early College High School, 314 W. Los Ebanos Blvd.

Harlingen: Harlingen School of Health Professions, 2302 N. 21st St.

Laredo: Lyndon B. Johnson 9th Grade Campus, 5511 St. Luke Blvd.

Raymondville: Raymondville High School, 601 F.M. 3168

Rio Grande City: AC2E Elementary School, 1 S. Fort Ringgold St.

Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

San Juan: PSJA Early College High School, 805 W. Ridge Road