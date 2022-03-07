RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The crisis between Ukraine and Russia has taken to social media. Photos and videos allow users to see the chaos unfold firsthand, including young children.

Norma Cabrera, the Director for College Career and Counseling for McAllen ISD told ValleyCentral that footage can have an impact on students and children ranging from them feeling stressed and anxious to thinking they’re in an unsafe environment.

Cabrera said although the conversation on what’s going on might be a tough one to have, it’s a necessary one.

The first step is validating the concerns and fears of that child or student, according to Cabrera.

Before diving into the conversation, Cabrera also suggested asking what that child or student has heard about the Ukrainian crisis, where they got their information from. This is to help you better understand what they’re “processing.”

Once the both of you are on the same page, Cabrera said, “Honesty is key because the moment they notice you’re lying, you’re going to lose that relationship, that rapport with that child.” She added to share facts about what’s going on, but never too much.

Another effort to help spread accurate information aside from word of mouth comes from social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

According to NBC News, Facebook recently said it took down 40 profiles tied to the disinformation operation, saying the profiles were a small part of a larger persona-building operation that spread across Twitter, Instagram, Telegram, and Russian social networks.

Accounts tied to the websites were still active on Telegram, the Russian social networks, and YouTube the night of Feb. 27.

The accounts suspended on Facebook were said to have been hacked to spread pro-Russian propaganda, posting videos of what they’d say was a Ukrainian waving a white flag of surrender.

The Facebook hackers were also said to target journalists, local officials, and military personnel.

Twitter said it banned more than a dozen accounts tied to the News Front and South Front Russian operation, which were pushing links to a new propaganda site called Ukraine Today. These accounts were taken down because they were in violation of Twitter’s spam and manipulation policy.

If you happen to come across a social media account which you believe is suspicious, you are able to report the account for further investigation.

For Instagram:

After login, go the post you want to report as false information .

you want to . Tap Menu (three dots) above the post.

above the post. Now from the given options tap Report.

Next, select It’s inappropriate.

Scroll down and tap False information.

Your report will remain anonymous unless you’re reporting intellectual property infringement.

For Facebook:

Click next to the post you’d like to mark as false.

next to the post you’d like to mark as false. Click Find support or report post .

. Click False Information , then click Next .

, then click . Click Done.

For Twitter:

Open the profile you’d like to report.

Select the overflow icon

icon Select Report and then select the type of issue you’d like to report.

and then select the type of issue you’d like to report. If you select They’re being abusive or harmful , they’ll ask you to provide additional information about the issue you’re reporting. Twitter may also ask you to select additional Tweets from the account you’re reporting so they have better context to evaluate your report.

, they’ll ask you to provide additional information about the issue you’re reporting. Twitter may also ask you to select additional Tweets from the account you’re reporting so they have better context to evaluate your report. Twitter will include the text of the Tweets you reported in their follow-up emails and notifications to you. To opt-out of receiving this information, you can uncheck the box next to Updates about this report can show these Tweets .

. Once you’ve submitted your report, Twitter will provide recommendations for additional actions you can take to improve your Twitter experience.

McAllen ISD has reported all elementary students within their district being given a book called ‘Our World Is a Family: Our Community Can Change the World’ by Jennifer Jackson and Miry Whitehill in an effort to help their students better understand good relationships and loving their neighbor.