BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is investigating a case involving a dog whose photograph prompted concern from the online community.

The popular photo shows a local dog whose ribcage appears to be protruding through its coat. The image triggered many animal activists and concerned citizens to reach out to the Brownsville Police Department for help.

On Saturday, Brownsville PD posted an update to the case due to an overwhelming influx of calls from concerned residents and people from out of state.

While comments online indicate that the owner of the animal is neglecting his pet, police believe that is not the case.

According to the post, the owner has been contacted by police and has shown proof of veterinarian visits and medication for the dog.

Martin Sandoval, Brownsville police public information officer, said the online narrative around the case has been misconstrued. Sandoval said after interviewing the owner, it was discovered that the dog was stolen from him about three weeks ago.

According to police, the owner found his dog on the street Tuesday and since then has attempted to get him the care he needs. The dog was reported to have an unknown underlying medical condition and is being treated, according to police.

“The dog is recovering from his illness and more veterinarian visits are scheduled,” the Brownsville PD Facebook post reads.

The Brownsville Police Department stated it takes the allegation of animal abuse and neglect seriously and continues to investigate the case. However, while the public’s concern can be helpful in bringing light to the issue, the department said an overwhelming influx of calls can do just the opposite for other emergencies.

Sandoval said there is no current emergency threat to the dog and asked that the public refrain from calling about the case since it is being addressed. The request for the public to abstain from calling about the case also stems from PD’s concern that flooding the emergency cell lines can stop someone in need of help from receiving the timely resources they need.

The case remains open and Brownsville Animal Control will continue to monitor the situation with regular visits, police say.