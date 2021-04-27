OneStar launches VolunteerTX, website for Texans to find an easy path to give back

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Founded by the OneStar Foundation, VolunteerTx has officially launched a new platform that will allow Texans to volunteer and give back to their communities in a matter of a few clicks.

The OneStar Foundation is a non-profit set up by the state of Texas to create pathways for Texans “to engage, connect, and celebrate the impact you can have on the communities,” said CEO Chris Bugbee.

The platform is considered the “first of its kind,” the website will allow for individuals across the state to find volunteer opportunities statewide.

Although there are millions of current volunteers across the state Bugbee expresses the need for the platform for those individuals who are lost in the volunteer process.

“There are more who want to but don’t know where to start, the website is engaging, it connects people with opportunities that interest them,” said Bugbee.

Bugbee and his team have analyzed research and found that many Texans “who wanted to volunteer were holding back because they didn’t know how to start.”

The website offers a variety of opportunities through its search engine.

Offering a spectrum of opportunities for individuals with a wide set of interests.

“The opportunities are endless,” said Bugbee.

The spectrum of interests include art, culture, education, tutoring and more.

Volunteers have the opportunity to participate by themselves or with their family by using the filter to find family-friendly volunteer events near them.

Bugbee detailed the steps of navigating the website when stating,

“You put your location, enter a keyword of interest, click search, find an event and you will be connected to a non-profit with more information”

Bugbee encourages those on the fence about volunteering to take the steps to give back.

“If you’re wondering or not sure, take that step… you really can make a difference… there is a place for you,” said Bugbee.

VolunteerTX is currently partnered with Points of Light, a national non-profit, as well as local non-profit organizations such as United Way of South Texas. To become a partner click here.

To find volunteer opportunities near you visit the VolunteerTx website.