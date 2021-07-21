One Year Later: JCPenney at La Plaza Mall set to reopen after hurricane damage

by: Xochilt Lagunas

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — Almost a year since Hurricane Hanna swept through the Rio Grande Valley and some local businesses are still recovering.

JCPenny at the La Plaza Mall in McAllen is one of those businesses that was affected. Photos provided by company representatives showed the damage caused by the hurricane.

According to company representatives, the store has planned to reopen in September but as of now, there is no official date.

Company representatives expressed the reopening will be good for the local economy with job creation.

KVEO will have more information on the reopening process as it develops.

