One woman dies in Brownsville auto-pedestrian accident

BROWNSVILLE (ValleyCentral) — One woman is dead after police say a truck struck her in Brownsville.

According to a release, officers arrived on the scene of an auto-pedestrian accident at the intersection of Ruben M Torres Blvd and Laredo Road in Brownsville at 5:32 p.m.

Police say an elderly woman was pronounced dead shortly after she was hit by a white truck.

Her identity is being withheld at this time pending notification of her next of kin.

More information will be released about this accident when it is available.