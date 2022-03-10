BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are looking for a person of interest in a motor vehicle theft.

According to a post by Brownsville PD, the theft occurred on March 4 at the 1800 block of Tanglewood Drive.

Police said the suspect took a gray 2019 Volkswagen Jetta before taking it into Mexico.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956)-546-TIPS (8477), or by submitting a tip through the P3 mobile app.

Information provided could lead to a cash reward, and all calls remain anonymous.