BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are looking for a person of interest in a motor vehicle theft.

According to a post by Brownsville PD, the theft occurred on March 29 in the Garden Park Area. The person is accused of taking a gold Chevrolet Tahoe from the area.

Surveillance footage was captured showing the subject driving the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956)-546-TIPS, or by downloading the P3 mobile app.