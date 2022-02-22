BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are looking for a person who damaged a mechanical arm with their vehicle.

According to Brownsville PD, the incident occurred on Feb. 22 at La Plaza Parking Garage located at 1400 E. Adams.

The person can be seen on security footage damaging the mechanical arm with a white Toyota 4Runner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956)-546-TIPS (8477,) or by submitting a tip using the following link. One can also submit a tip through the P3 mobile app. All calls remain anonymous.

Information provided could lead to a cash reward.