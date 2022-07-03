WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle crash that left one Edinburg teen dead Saturday.

The crash occurred at 3:36 a.m. Saturday on Tower Road north of Wisconsin Road.

According to DPS, a preliminary investigation revealed Jasmine Lorrane Heredia, 17, an Edinburg resident, died at the scene.

Heredia was driving a 1999 Ford Expedition.

The Ford was traveling northbound on Tower Road at an “unsafe speed and failed to drive in a single lane.”

Heredia traveled onto the east side of the roadway and then veered to the left,m causing the Ford to travel onto a right-side skid crashing into a utility pole.

DPS is further investigating the crash.